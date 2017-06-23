Kentucky State Police, along with local law enforcement and family members of Trooper Eric Chrisman, gathered Friday to remember the fallen trooper.

On June 23, 2015, Trooper Chrisman died in the line of duty in an automobile collision while responding to a call for service.

Shortly thereafter, a flagpole was erected at the site of the collision.

On the 2nd anniversary of the fatal collision, KSP gathered with the Chrisman family and fellow law enforcement family to place a wreath in remembrance of Trooper Chrisman’s life and sacrifice.

The wreath has “Everyone is Family” written on it, a phrase Eric lived out during his professional and personal life.

“We are overwhelmed that over 30 people would stand in the pouring rain to remember our son,” said Randy Chrisman, Eric’s father.