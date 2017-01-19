State Representative Bill Sanderson said the proposal of a new fuel tax for Tennessee was not a question of “if”, but a question of “when”.

The reasoning behind the issue lies with an enormous backlog of road and bridge projects that cannot be funded.

Governor Bill Haslam announced his “IMPROVE Act” on Wednesday in Nashville, that includes a seven cent increase for gasoline per gallon, 12-cents a gallon for diesel, annual fees for electric and alternative fuel vehicles, and a five dollar increase in car registration fees.

After taking part in a conference call with about 55 other state lawmakers, and Governor Haslam concerning the proposal of the plan, Sanderson spoke with Thunderbolt News with his reaction.

Sanderson said the time had come to get much needed road work completed in West Tennessee, which could benefit the entire region.

To help with his decision making, the Kenton Representative said he had already received support from city officials and County Commissions in his district.

Despite the need for new funding to continue road and bridge projects in the state, Sanderson was asked what would happen if the proposal is voted down.

The fuel tax plan did include a small decrease in the grocery tax by half-of-a-percent, along with a decrease in the Hall income tax by 1.5-percent the next two years.