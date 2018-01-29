A Dyer County man, who had qualified to run in the upcoming election for 77th District State Representative, died early Saturday morning in a house fire.

Obion County Election Commission Administrator Leigh Schlager said she received word from Dyer County Election Administrator Anita Fowlkes that Tom Reasons had passed away in the fire.

Reasons was a Dyer County Commissioner from 2002 thru 2010, and had qualified to oppose State Representative Bill Sanderson as a Democrat.

The Dyersburg State Gazette said firefighters responded to a home on Johnson Street around 1:00 on Saturday morning, where the body of Reasons was discovered.

The report said he appeared to have died from smoke inhalation, with an investigation still ongoing.