The final scheduled Republican debate for Tennessee governor has been canceled because two of the leading candidates told organizers they would not participate.

The debate was scheduled for Tuesday night at Belmont University between Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee.

Organizers decided to cancel the debate after Boyd and Harwell withdrew amid negotiations about the event’s details.

Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black is also a candidate for governor. But she had not been scheduled to participate in the debate. The debate had been sponsored by WSMV-TV and the USA Today Network-Tennessee.

Belmont University spokesman Greg Pillon says the the school is still planning to host a general election debate on October 9.