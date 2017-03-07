Retired Martin Police Officer Buddy Boane is going on a bicycle tour across Tennessee from Kingsport to Memphis from May 15th until the 21st to raise awareness for the effects of cancer.

Mr. Boane currently lives in Columbia and recently developed a spot on his right heel that turned out to be melanoma cancer, which is in the third stage and was detected right before it infected the bone marrow.

Buddy Boane says he and his wife are already preparing for the bicycle trek.

The former police officer helped start the DARE Program in Weakley County during his career.