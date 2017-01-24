Simmons Bank in Martin is celebrating the retirement of former bank president John Clark Friday February 3rd from 11 until 2 in the bank’s community room on University Street.

Mr. Clark worked in banking for 40 years and was CEO of First State Bank until its merger in 2015 with Simmons Bank.

Simmons Bank invites residents to join them in wishing John Clark a healthy and happy retirement.

In other news, Mr. Clark was recently named interim director of the Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking at UT Martin.