A $5,000 reward is now being offered in the case involving the disappearance of Samantha Sperry in Graves County.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department reported the family of Ms. Sperry, along with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers, are offering the reward for information leading to her discovery, of arrest and those responsible for her disappearance.

Ms. Sperry went missing on March 27th, with Graves County opening a missing persons case two days later.

She was last seen on the morning of the 27th near Kaler, which is in the northern part of Graves County.

Sheriff’s reports said numerous leads have been investigated, and several search and rescue groups, along with K-9 Units, have searched the Kaler Bottom area where she was last seen.

Anyone who may see Samantha Sperry, or have any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.