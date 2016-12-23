Kentucky State Police is asking the community for assistance in solving a theft of a red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900, valued at over $16,000.

The theft occurred from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray between 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon and 7:00 on Thursday morning.

Employees at this location returned to work on December 22nd to find the UTV missing.

The UTV has very distinct markings, including the Henry Farmers Co-op logo on the fenders and the back glass.

State Police say the vehicle may have been taken to Tennessee or Missouri.

Henry Farmers Co-op is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest related to the theft, with Calloway County Crime Stoppers agreeing to match the reward, bringing the total reward to $1000.00.

Anyone with information related to this theft may contact Trooper Jody Cash at KSP Post 1, 270-856-3721.