The title for the most Ohio Valley Conference “Golfer of the Week” honors now belongs to University of Tennessee-Martin’s Hunter Richardson.

The senior was selected this week for the 15th time in his career, breaking a tie he held with Jacksonville State’s Tomasz Anderson.

Richardson’s latest “Golfer of the Week” award marks the sixth time to be recognized in the 2017-18 season.

He finished runner-up in the latest Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate tournament hosted by Arkansas State, which was played in cold, windy conditions.

Richardson shot a three round 8-under-par-208, and led the 74 player field with 18 birdies and the lowest single round score of 68 on the final day.