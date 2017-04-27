UT-Martin’s Hunter Richardson won his second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference medalist trophy, and will now be headed back to the NCAA Golf Championships.

Richardson and Jacksonville State’s Bo Hayes shared the medalist honors by shooting a three day score of 212, which was 4-under-par.

At the end of the tournament, Richardson was also named the “OVC Golfer of the Year” by the leagues head coaches.

The junior from Clarksville became the first UT-Martin golfer to ever win the prestigious award, while also becoming only the seventh OVC golfer to win back-to-back medalist honors in the conference tournament.

Richardson will now compete in the NCAA Regionals on May 15th thru the 17th, with his destination of play to be announced on a live broadcast of The Golf Channel on May 4th.

UT-Martin as a team finished fourth in the OVC Tournament held in Alabama, as Jacksonville State won the title and NCAA berth.