Following a two-day jury trial in Memphis federal court, a Ripley man has been found guilty as a felon in possession of firearm.

According to evidence presented at trial, an investigation in January 2017 revealed 36-year-old Jason Nixon was selling marijuana out of his home.

Ripley Police officers and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies searched Nixon’s home and found a loaded Clerke .32 caliber revolver, multiple bags of marijuana, a digital scale, and several rounds of ammunition.

As a result of prior criminal behavior, Nixon may now qualify as an armed career criminal, subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the 25th Judicial Drug Task Force, Ripley Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...