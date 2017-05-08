This is the latest reports from the National Weather Service for area river crests, which have been increased.

The Ohio River at Cairo is now scheduled to crest on Wednesday at a height of 52.5-feet, which is 12.5-feet over flood stage.

The Ohio at Paducah will also crest on Wednesday at 41-feet, which is two feet over flood stage.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville is now forecast for a crest of 42-feet on Wednesday.

This is five feet above the flood stage of 37-feet.

And at Caruthersville, Weather Service reports show a crest next Wednesday of 39.5-feet, which is seven-and-half feet above flood stage.