Rising river floodwaters are threatening a critical transportation artery between Kentucky and Illinois.

On Thursday, floodwaters were at the edge of the roadway on the levee that carries US 51/US 60/US 62 to the US 51 Ohio River Bridge between Wicklilffe and Cairo.

The Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is an important commerce corridor for residents of 3 states, with approximately 4,700 vehicles crossing the bridge in an average day.

Floodwaters normally move onto the pavement along the levee, when the Cairo gauge reaches about 54.5 feet.

Thursday morning, the Cairo Gauge was at 54.1 feet, putting floodwaters at the edge of the pavement just off the Kentucky end of the bridge.

Based on the forecast, water could be on the roadway by sometime Friday.

Reports also said US 51 is also threatened by floodwaters south of Wickliffe, at the Ballard-Carlisle County line near the paper mill.

While US 51 remains open at this time, Kentucky Transportation personnel are carefully monitoring river levels at that location.