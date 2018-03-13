Both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are now on the fall, which is good news to many land owners and road departments in the area.

The Ohio River at Cairo is scheduled to be at 52.3 feet today, which is still 12.3 feet above flood stage.

Forecasts call for the river gauge at Cairo to be at 43.3 feet on Saturday.

At Paducah today, the river is scheduled for 47-feet, which is eight feet above flood stage.

Waters are scheduled to drop to 37.5 by Saturday.

On the Mississippi River at Tiptonville today, a forecast of 41.6 feet is expected.

This is still 4.6 feet above flood stage, with a fall below flood stage on Saturday at 35.6 feet.

And at Caruthursville today, the Mississippi stands at 40 feet, which is eight feet above flood stage.

Forecasters say the river will drop to just over 35 feet on the gauge by Saturday.