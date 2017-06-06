A Rives woman was arrested after stealing a vehicle from a Greenfield man in Union City.

Union City police reports said 22 year old Audrey Laine Weathers was taken into custody by Martin police in connection with the theft.

The report indicated Ms. Weathers took a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina belonging to Richard Hubble, after he parked the vehicle at Westate Corrections.

Police said the theft occurred in an attempt to flee the scene following a failed drug test by Ms. Weathers.

Martin police later spotted the stolen car and took Ms. Weathers into custody.

She was charged at the Obion County Jail with auto theft.