Hazardous driving conditions continue to make transportation difficult for those needing to commute.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nicole Lawrence says 5 to 6 inches of snow have accumulated in Northwest Tennessee as crews are working on clearing roadways.

Ms. Lawrence says many roads have been plowed overnight and into the morning but were covered again by snow fall.

TDOT will be working to clear highways throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Weakley County Emergency Management Agency Director Dustin Kemp says roads are treacherous but crews are out clearing what they are able to.

According to Kemp, minor traffic accidents have occurred in the local area.