The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking motorists to be on alert for mowing crews on the move along highways across the region.

Crews have been mowing in most counties for about two weeks now, but the process has been slow-going.

Transportation reports said heavy rain early in the year has caused roadside vegetation to explode in July, with the heavy growth creating a challenge for mower operators.

Reports indicate it generally takes about one month for crews to cover all 2,800 miles of state and federal highways across the 12 counties of District 1.

Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work.

