Union City police were called to investigate an attempted robbery on East Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said officers responded to 3J’s convenience store, where 19 year old Christopher Vaughn and 19 year old Kenneth Park, both of Union City, said two black males attempted to rob them at the location.

Reports said Vaughn had been struck in the mouth by one of the suspects, and received a minor injury.

The police report said nothing was taken from the victims in the altercation.