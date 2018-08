Funeral services for Robert E. Rawls, age 77, of Greenfield, will be Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenfield.

Burial will be in the Brock’s Cemetery in Greenfield.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 until service time at the church.

Mr. Rawls was the former CEO of Greenfield Banking Company.

