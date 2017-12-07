After a season in which the UT-Martin Skyhawks baseball team set a record for wins, head coach Rick Robinson has announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities.

On Thursday, Skyhawks Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin thanked coach Robinson for his service to the program, and said the university will immediately begin exploring options for the 2018 season.

Coach Robinson came to UT-Martin in June of 2014, and posted a record of (61-100) overall and (30-59) in OVC play.

Last season, the Skyhawks set new Division-I school records by winning 25 total games, and by winning 12 games in conference play.

With the record breaking season, the Skyhawks also made their first appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament since 2011.