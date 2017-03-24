A Union City man reported the theft of fishing equipment from his vehicle on Bishop Street.

Union City police reports said 61 year old James Bondurant told officers that he was parked at the emergency room parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.

Bondurant said he was inside the hospital from 9:00 until 10:30, and returned to find six rod and reels taken from the back of his truck.

The police report said the three Shamano rod and reels, and three Abu Garcia rod and reels, were valued at $1,800.

Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.