The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle injury accident on Ogden Landing Road at the intersection with New Liberty Church Road.

Police reports said 18 year old Brianna Barnes of West Paducah, was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty, when she went off the right shoulder for unknown reasons and over-corrected.

The vehicle then left the roadway and flipped, coming to a final rest upside down in the New Liberty Cemetery.

The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident along with the West McCracken Fire Department.

Mercy EMS transported Barnes to Baptist Hospital.