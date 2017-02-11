Law enforcement officers, along with rescue squad and ambulance personnel, responded to a roll over automobile accident Saturday afternoon north of Hickman.

53 year old Donald Owen Lowery, of Hickman, was operating the vehicle that overturned just north of Soloman Lane in the Upper Bottoms.

Lowery was not injured in the accident, but was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department on charges that included second offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce an insurance card and non-payment of fines.

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)