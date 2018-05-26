Members of Rolling Thunder TN 6 are in Washington today preparing to parade through the streets of DC in honor of some 90,000 Prisoner of War servicemen and women who remain missing in action.

Those from Weakley County representing Rolling Thunder include David and Katana Hawks, Jim Phelps, Larry Dowden, Ed Eubanks, Chris Steffin and Rex and Rachel Riddle and Houston Britten.

The Rolling Thunder “bikers” will be among more than 750,000 motorcyclist who are showing their support for patriotism and veterans. The parade will begin this Sunday morning from the Pentagon parking lot and will parade through the streets of Washington passing by the Capitol and concluding near the Lincoln Memorial where speeches will be heard regarding support for the military.

Spokesperson David Hawks says the goal of Rolling Thunder is to bring home POW’s and MIA’s and to support and promote veterans issues.