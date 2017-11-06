Friday night will bring Round 2 of the high school football playoffs in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Several area teams advanced after the first week of play, but some teams saw their season come to an end.

In Northwest Tennessee in Class-A, Dresden will play host to Memphis Hillcrest, and Lake County will travel to Memphis Westwood.

In Class-2A, Memphis Douglas is at Union City, and Adamsville is at Trenton Peabody.

In Class-3A, Milan travels to Covington.

In Class-4A, Obion County Central will travel to Brownsville to face Haywood County, and Dyersburg is at Crockett County.

And in Class-5A, Munford is at Henry County.

Local teams eliminated in Round One of the playoffs was South Fulton with their 18-8 loss to Hillcrest, Dyer County with their 69-32 loss to Brighton, and Trinity Christian with the 20-14 loss to Douglas.

In Western Kentucky this week, Hancock County is at Mayfield, Murray High travels to Owensboro Catholic, Paducah Tilghman is at Elizabethtown and Daviess County plays at McCracken County.

Eliminated in the opening round was Fulton County with their 48-0 loss to Bardstown Bethlehem, Fulton City with their 49-0 loss to Campbellsville and Ballard Memorial with their 62-12 loss at Hancock County.