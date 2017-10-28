The first round of high school playoffs are set in both Tennessee and Kentucky, after regular season play has come to an end.
In Northwest Tennessee, opening round games on Friday night will include:
Class-A:
South Fulton at Memphis Hillcrest
Freedom Prep at Lake County
Middle College at Dresden
Greenfield at Westwood
Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Cornersville
Fayetteville at Huntingdon
Class-2A:
Memphis Manassas at Union City
Memphis Mitchell at Trenton Peabody
Class-3A:
Trezevant at South Gibson
Milan at Wooddale
Class-4A:
Obion County Central at Craigmont
Dyersburg at Memphis East
Fayette Ware at Crockett County
Greenbrier at Jackson South Side
Class-5A:
Dyer County at Brighton
Ridgeway at Henry County
Western Kentucky:
Class-A:
Fulton County at Bardstown Bethlehem
Fulton City at Campbellsville
Class-2A:
Ballard Memorial at Hancock County
McClean County at Murray High
Class-3A:
Edmonson County at Paducah Tilghman
Class-5A:
Graves County at South Warren
Class-6A:
Muhlengerg County at McCracken County