The first round of high school playoffs are set in both Tennessee and Kentucky, after regular season play has come to an end.

In Northwest Tennessee, opening round games on Friday night will include:

Class-A:

South Fulton at Memphis Hillcrest

Freedom Prep at Lake County

Middle College at Dresden

Greenfield at Westwood

Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Cornersville

Fayetteville at Huntingdon

Class-2A:

Memphis Manassas at Union City

Memphis Mitchell at Trenton Peabody

Class-3A:

Trezevant at South Gibson

Milan at Wooddale

Class-4A:

Obion County Central at Craigmont

Dyersburg at Memphis East

Fayette Ware at Crockett County

Greenbrier at Jackson South Side

Class-5A:

Dyer County at Brighton

Ridgeway at Henry County

Western Kentucky:

Class-A:

Fulton County at Bardstown Bethlehem

Fulton City at Campbellsville

Class-2A:

Ballard Memorial at Hancock County

McClean County at Murray High

Class-3A:

Edmonson County at Paducah Tilghman

Class-5A:

Graves County at South Warren

Class-6A:

Muhlengerg County at McCracken County