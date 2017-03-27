There’s still time to RSVP to the Weakley County Chamber Awards Banquet, to be held Tuesday April 18th at 6 at the University Center on UTM’s campus.

Businesses and individuals have until Friday April 7th to sign up for tickets and tables at the annual event that honors the contributions of Weakley County.

This awards banquet offers many awards including Business of the Year, the Youth Achievement Award, and Weakley Countian of the Year.

