The final Rudolph, from the Thunderbolt Radio “Rudolph Scavenger Hunt” has been found in the Twin Cities.

John Hutchens, of South Fulton, found Rudolph on Wednesday morning under the wheel of the Caboose in the downtown area.

For his discovery, Hutchens was award a prize pack from St. Charles Flowers and Gifts in Martin, P&R Tire in South Fulton and The Shoe Shack in Martin.