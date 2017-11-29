The first of three Rudolph’s with the Thunderbolt Radio “Rudolph Scavenger Hunt” has been found!

Larry Thompson, of Union City, located Rudolph at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

For his find, Thompson won a hard wood floor mop from Union City Carpet Center, along with a $25 gift certificate from Fancy Fannies in Fulton.

Congratulations to Larry Thompson and “thank you” to sponsors Union City Carpet and Fancy Fannies.

New clues will begin on Monday for the next “Rudolph Scavenger Hunt” in Martin.