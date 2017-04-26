The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has honored Representative Steven Rudy, of Paducah.

The 38 year old Rudy was named the Legislative Session MVP for his sponsorship of pro-business measures.

He has served the First District of Western Kentucky since 2005, after becoming the first Republican to ever hold the seat.

Rudy helped carry Senate Bill 11 in the House, which was a Chamber priority to lift the moratorium on nuclear power.

Rudy said the bill was a very important issue in bringing jobs to the state, with Kentucky being one of only 15 states in the nation to restrict the construction of nuclear power facilities.