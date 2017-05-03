Kentucky’s First District State Representative has been selected as part of a study board concerning nuclear issues.

Representative Steven Rudy, of Paducah, was appointed by Speaker Jeff Hoover, to the National Conference of State Legislatures Nuclear Legislative Working Group.

The group discusses the cleanup of federal nuclear weapons production and research facilities, the transportation and storage of radioactive wastes, and nuclear energy issues impacting Kentucky and the rest of the country.

Rep. Rudy recently championed Senate Bill 11 in the House, which now lifts the moratorium on the construction of nuclear power plants in Kentucky.

Rudy is the first Republican to ever hold the First District seat, and also serves on the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Protection, Tourism, and Energy.