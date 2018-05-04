Obion County Director of School’s Russ Davis has announced that he is resigning from his position with the school system.

Davis made the shocking, surprise announcement this morning, telling board members at their orientation session.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Davis explained his decision to leave the post.

Davis has been Director of School’s for four years, and was hired following the resignation of former Director David Huss.

Although proud of the progress the school system has made, Davis said he had reached a point where his enthusiasm had declined.

Board members asked Davis to remain until the end of the school year, but he announced that he will be leaving the job today, to use his vacation time until his official end date of June 30th.