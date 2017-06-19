Just over two weeks after playing a show in Union City, Russell Dickerson will appear on a national television show tonight that draws millions of viewers.

Dickerson will serenade Rachel Lindsay in the show “The Bachelorette”.

The broadcast will take place tonight on ABC at 7:00, with Dickerson performing his hit love song, and current single, titled “Yours”.

The former Union City native performed at the recent Hometown Walk of Hope celebration at War Memorial Stadium, and has also performed in Union City for the Community Concert Association.