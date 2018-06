One person was killed in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 53 year old Christopher Belmont, of Rutherford, died when his 2007 Chevrolet vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram truck driven by 82 year old Roy Allen, of Kenton.

Reports said the accident occurred at 3:00 on U.S. Highway 45, near the intersection of Simmons Road.

Highway Patrol reports said Allen was injured in the crash.