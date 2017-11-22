Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday’s first official day of the Christmas shopping season, is prompting a safety plea from law enforcement officials.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield offered some tips to make the beginning of the holiday season a safe and happy occasion.

While out for a day and evening of Christmas shopping, Chief Barfield said to always secure your belongings, and be aware of the surroundings.

Following Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast, shoppers will have 31 days to purchase their gifts in time for Christmas morning.