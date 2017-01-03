Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire says a lawsuit has been filed against the county by the City Of Samburg.

Mayor McGuire told members of the Budget Committee on Monday morning, that Samburg has filed the suit to collect past sales tax dollars, they feel were not paid to them, but were paid to the county.

County Commissioners have discussed the issue at several meetings, pertaining to a Samburg business that was listed as a county business, instead of a city business.

During those meetings, Mayor McGuire said the State Treasury Department withheld four months of county sales tax dollars to repay Samburg for one year, which was all they are obligated to do.

But now, a lawsuit filed against the county states that “beginning as late as August of 2007, the Plaintiff’s portion of the local option sales tax” was received “improperly by the Defendant”.

The suit says the sales tax retained by the county from August of 2007 to September of 2014 was known by the parties involved, but was being withheld due to confidentiality.

The suit, filed for Samburg by the law firm of Prince and Hellinger of Nashville, also seeks to recover 12.5 percent interest on the money they feel is owed during the period.

At the approval of County Attorney Steve Conley on Tuesday, the County Budget Committee did go into a rare Executive Session to discuss the pending litigation.

Before emptying the board room of media and other attendees, Budget member Paul Albright did make a motion to pass the Samburg tax issue to the full County Commission meeting on January 17th, which received a unanimous vote.