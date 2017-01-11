Obion County Republican State Rep. Bill Sanderson wants all Tennessee license plates to include the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Sanderson’s bill would require the state Revenue Department to redesign license plates to include the language starting on July 1.

Sanderson will talk more about House Bill 26 on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” at 8:20 AM Thursday morning.

