Official police reports indicate Santa Claus will be coming to town sometime Saturday night.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said he his department has learned that Santa will be loading his sleigh tomorrow morning to start his trip to visit children across the world.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Chief Barfield said he spoke with officials at the North Pole, and they informed him about Santa’s visit to the local area.

Chief Barfield is also reminding local residents to not be alarmed by the possible “red glow” they see in the sky Saturday night, with the approach of Santa to the area.

Officials at the North Pole said all of the reindeers were being given their biggest meal of the year, as they get ready to start their trip to visit the homes of children around the world.