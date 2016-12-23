With the countdown now on, Santa Claus says he is ready for his long journey on Christmas Eve, with many stops planned in the local area.

Santa took time from his busy schedule at the North Pole on Thursday to speak with Thunderbolt News, and said that his elves have been really busy finishing up the toy lists from all of the letters he has received.

Santa said he has met and spoken with lots of very good children during his recent visits to Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

With the long journey on Christmas Eve, Santa did ask for all boys and girls to leave him a snack of milk and cookies when he visits their homes.