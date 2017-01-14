In girls high school basketball last night in the Ken Tenn area..
Dresden girls defeated Big Sandy 76 to 15
Union City 66 – Lake Co 20
Greenfield 55 – Peabody 47
Gleason 68 – Hollow-Rock Bruceton 34
Westview 44 – South Gibson 25
Crockett Co 48 – Obion Co 41
Chester Co 68 – Bolivar Central 43
TCA 63 – Riverside 48
Huntingdon girls 55 – McKenzie 46
South Side 60 – Fayette Ware 38
Dyersburg 51 – Milan 22
Carlisle County 55, Fulton County. 43
Graves County girls 42, Marshall Co. 38
Murray 65, Calloway County 32
In boys high school basketball
Bradford defeated South Fulton 49 to 35
Dresden boys defeated Big Sandy 84 to 48
Bruceton defeated Gleason 58 to 47
Westview defeated South Gibson 65 – 53
Dyersburg 75 – Milan 39
Middleton 91 – Scotts Hill 46
Humboldt 83 – Halls 58
Ballard Memorial boys defeated CCA 82 to 42
Calloway County 50, Murray 39
Carlisle Co. 65, Fulton Co. 60
Mayfield 74, Webster Co. 61
In high school basketball tonight… only a handful of games will be played…
Lexington is at Dyersburg
Trenton Peabody travels Milan
Henry County at Gibson County
Crockett County at Madison Academic
At the Obion County Junior High tournament today with semi final games being played at Obion Central High School
Lake Road Junior high girls will play Ridgemont at 3:00 pm
and Hillcrest girls South Fulton at 6:00 pm
In the boys semi final games
South Fulton will play Black Oak at 4:30 pm
Hillcrest will play Ridgemont at 7:30 pm
You’ll hear the games on 104.9 KYTN.
In college basketball today
The OVC basketball games heat up today when Southeast Missouri comes to Martin to play UT Martin..
The Double headder begins at 3:30 on 105.7 The Quake with tip off at 4.
The Vanderbilt Commodores host the struggling Tennessee Vols in Nashville air time is 7 on Start 95.1 .
And the road to the Super Bowl continues today with the NFL Football Playoffs continues today .
The Seattle Seahawks will play at Atlanta with air time is 3:00 on Mix 101.3 followed by Houston at New England at 7
Follow us for the NFL Play offs on Mix 101.3