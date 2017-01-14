In girls high school basketball last night in the Ken Tenn area..

Dresden girls defeated Big Sandy 76 to 15

Union City 66 – Lake Co 20

Greenfield 55 – Peabody 47

Gleason 68 – Hollow-Rock Bruceton 34

Westview 44 – South Gibson 25

Crockett Co 48 – Obion Co 41

Chester Co 68 – Bolivar Central 43

TCA 63 – Riverside 48

Huntingdon girls 55 – McKenzie 46

South Side 60 – Fayette Ware 38

Dyersburg 51 – Milan 22

Carlisle County 55, Fulton County. 43

Graves County girls 42, Marshall Co. 38

Murray 65, Calloway County 32

In boys high school basketball

Bradford defeated South Fulton 49 to 35

Dresden boys defeated Big Sandy 84 to 48

Bruceton defeated Gleason 58 to 47

Westview defeated South Gibson 65 – 53

Dyersburg 75 – Milan 39

Middleton 91 – Scotts Hill 46

Humboldt 83 – Halls 58

Ballard Memorial boys defeated CCA 82 to 42

Calloway County 50, Murray 39

Carlisle Co. 65, Fulton Co. 60

Mayfield 74, Webster Co. 61

In high school basketball tonight… only a handful of games will be played…

Lexington is at Dyersburg

Trenton Peabody travels Milan

Henry County at Gibson County

Crockett County at Madison Academic

At the Obion County Junior High tournament today with semi final games being played at Obion Central High School

Lake Road Junior high girls will play Ridgemont at 3:00 pm

and Hillcrest girls South Fulton at 6:00 pm

In the boys semi final games

South Fulton will play Black Oak at 4:30 pm

Hillcrest will play Ridgemont at 7:30 pm

You’ll hear the games on 104.9 KYTN.

In college basketball today

The OVC basketball games heat up today when Southeast Missouri comes to Martin to play UT Martin..

The Double headder begins at 3:30 on 105.7 The Quake with tip off at 4.

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the struggling Tennessee Vols in Nashville air time is 7 on Start 95.1 .

And the road to the Super Bowl continues today with the NFL Football Playoffs continues today .

The Seattle Seahawks will play at Atlanta with air time is 3:00 on Mix 101.3 followed by Houston at New England at 7

Follow us for the NFL Play offs on Mix 101.3