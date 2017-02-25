In Friday night high school basketball…

Girls…7-AA quarter finals

Westview 57 Bolivar Central 35

Crocket County defeated Chester County 51 to 44 in overtime

South Side defeated South Gibson 53 to 42

Lexington defeated Dyersburg 51 to 48

Monday night in the semi finals 7-AA girls tournament at South Gibson

Westview girls will face Lexington at 6:00

South Side will face Crocket County at 7:30

In the Region 7- Boys tournament

Union City defeated Dresden 42 to 40

Halls defeated McKenzie 47t o 42

Trenton Peabody defeated Huntingdon 54 to 53

Humboldt defeated West Carroll 71 to 39

Monday night Union City will face Halls and Humboldt will play Trenton in the semi finals. Those games will be played at Humboldt High School.

In the Region 8-A tournament

MAHS will play Middleton today at 7

JCS will be at M A S E

TCA will be at Mitchell

and Memphis City Univesity will play at Riverside

In the Region 8-A girls tournament

Middleton defeated MBA 57 to 17

Riverside defeated BTW 58 to 55

Mitchell defeated Scott Hill 67 47

TCA defeated Power Center Academy 64 to 27

Monday at Jackson Christian

Middleton plays Riverside girls at 6:

Mitchell plays TCA at 7:30

In Region Girls Action from Bethel University in McKenzie

The Huntingdon girls play Trenton Peabody at 6:00

Greenfield will play Dresden at 7:30 both games will be heard on 95.1 at 5:40

Tonight in 7-AA boys basketball

McNairy boys will face Crocket County

Obion Central is at Jackson South Side air time 6:40 on 104.9

Wesview is at Fayette Ware on 101.3 with air time at 6:40

Lexington plays at Dyersburg

all of those games begin at 7:00 tonight

In Kentucky

McCracken County boys defeated Paducah Tilghman boys 64 to 61 to claim the 2nd District title