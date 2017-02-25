In Friday night high school basketball…
Girls…7-AA quarter finals
Westview 57 Bolivar Central 35
Crocket County defeated Chester County 51 to 44 in overtime
South Side defeated South Gibson 53 to 42
Lexington defeated Dyersburg 51 to 48
Monday night in the semi finals 7-AA girls tournament at South Gibson
Westview girls will face Lexington at 6:00
South Side will face Crocket County at 7:30
In the Region 7- Boys tournament
Union City defeated Dresden 42 to 40
Halls defeated McKenzie 47t o 42
Trenton Peabody defeated Huntingdon 54 to 53
Humboldt defeated West Carroll 71 to 39
Monday night Union City will face Halls and Humboldt will play Trenton in the semi finals. Those games will be played at Humboldt High School.
In the Region 8-A tournament
MAHS will play Middleton today at 7
JCS will be at M A S E
TCA will be at Mitchell
and Memphis City Univesity will play at Riverside
In the Region 8-A girls tournament
Middleton defeated MBA 57 to 17
Riverside defeated BTW 58 to 55
Mitchell defeated Scott Hill 67 47
TCA defeated Power Center Academy 64 to 27
Monday at Jackson Christian
Middleton plays Riverside girls at 6:
Mitchell plays TCA at 7:30
In Region Girls Action from Bethel University in McKenzie
The Huntingdon girls play Trenton Peabody at 6:00
Greenfield will play Dresden at 7:30 both games will be heard on 95.1 at 5:40
Tonight in 7-AA boys basketball
McNairy boys will face Crocket County
Obion Central is at Jackson South Side air time 6:40 on 104.9
Wesview is at Fayette Ware on 101.3 with air time at 6:40
Lexington plays at Dyersburg
all of those games begin at 7:00 tonight
In Kentucky
McCracken County boys defeated Paducah Tilghman boys 64 to 61 to claim the 2nd District title