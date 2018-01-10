Two people from Hardin County were arrested Tuesday in Union City in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Police reports said officers observed a 2003 Hyundai car in the 900 block of West Reelfoot Avenue, which was reported stolen from Savannah.

A traffic stop was initiated, where 47 year old Regina Dyann Westenhoefer and 43 year old James Robert Harville, both of Savannah, were placed into custody.

Reports said Harville told officers that he paid to borrow the car from the owner, 47 year old Kelly Greenwood of Apison, with Ms. Westenhoefer adding that Greenwood was also given two grams of methamphetamine.

Savannah police said the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store on Tuesday.

Both Harville and Ms. Westenhoefer were charged with theft over $1,000, with Harville additionally charged with a third offense of driving on a revoked license.