The TBI has charged a Savannah woman with stealing from her former employer.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, last December, the TBI began investigating an allegation of theft from Bob’s Discount Pharmacy on Pickwick Street in Savannah.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating 51-year-old Teresa King Crumby, who had managed the deposits at the store, was responsible for the theft of approximately $90,000 to $100,000 from March 2016 through May 2017.

On July 16th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Crumby with one count of Theft over $60,000.

On Tuesday, Crumby was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Jail, and was released on her own recognizance.

