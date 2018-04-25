The Obion County Sheriff’s Department has been notified of at least three scam attempts involving the collection of money for failure to appear on a jury summons.

Chief Deputy Kent Treece said the victims received phone calls from an individual identifying himself as a deputy, stating arrest warrants have been obtained.

Treece said the caller then advises of a bond amount, or fine amount, and how to clear up the matter.

The scammer is advising the victim to obtain a temporary credit card, with amounts of $500 to $3,000 to be deposited on the card.

Deputy Treece said this action is not normal procedure for the service of a warrant, or standard practice for the collection of fines, bonds or court costs.

He reminds local residents to never release any personal information to anyone who calls with this type of request or demand.

Anyone who receives such calls is asked to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Department or their local law enforcement agency.