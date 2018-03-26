Residents in Western Kentucky are being alerted about a phone scam involving arrest warrants.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department reported their agency has received complaints from people, who have received telephone calls requesting payments due to warrants.

The report said someone is calling individuals telling them there is a warrant for their arrest, and suggesting the fine be paid using prepaid cards or other methods.

Police officials say no law enforcement agency, federal or state, will contact anyone to send money in lieu of being served a warrant.

The report also said that caller ID “spoofing” can make it appear that the phone call is coming from any telephone number or location, which could fool a victim into thinking the call is being made locally.