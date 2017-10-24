The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is looking into calls to residents claiming to be a detective from their office.

Sheriff’s reports said several county residents called on Monday saying they had received a call from a man claiming to be “Detective Carver with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office”.

When reported to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies called the phone number, which was answered as the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

When confronted about the activity, the man hung up the phone, and it is still not clear of his motives or intentions.

Sheriff’s officials issued a release stating that they do not call citizens demanding personal information or requesting donations.

They urge anyone who receives such calls to hang up immediately, and to never divulge personal information.