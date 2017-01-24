A scholarship endowment benefit dinner will be held for a UT-Martin student, who passed away just two months after receiving his bachelor’s degree.

Family and friends of 24 year old Phillip Trey Lindsey, of Medon, will honor his memory on February 18th at the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.

The Southside High School graduate was working a two month summer internship with Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife, when a blood clot sent him into cardiac arrest.

The family said the event is being organized to bring together the major components of Lindey’s life, which were sports, hunting, wildlife and family.

Former Major League baseball player Adam LaRoche, who is now the star of the “Buck Commander” television hunting show, will be the events featured speaker.

Lindsey served as vice-president of the UT-Martin Wildlife Society, and the Phillip “Trey” Lindsey Scholarship Endowment will be used to support academic pursuits of juniors and seniors studying wildlife biology at the university.