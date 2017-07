While Weakley County students have a month remaining in their vacation their teachers are eyeing the end of the month of July when they’ll return to their classrooms to begin the new school year.

Weakley County educators begin work Monday, July 31st, when they report for three days of In-Service training.

Meanwhile students return to the classroom Tuesday, August 8th.

Registration for students is set for August 3rd from 8-11:30.