Obion County School Board members have agreed to a contract with their new Director of Schools.

During a 13-minute meeting at the board office last night, Chairman Fritz Fussell explained the contract and salary for Dr. Leah Watkins.

Fussell told the board, he felt the contract was good for both the school system and Dr. Watkins.

Following a unanimous vote to accept the financial plan for the new Director, Fussell addressed the starting date of Dr. Watkins.

Plans are also being made to hold a public meet-and-greet reception for Dr. Watkins at both South Fulton and Obion County Central.