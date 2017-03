There a number of schools closed today due to severe thunderstorms last night in the Ken Tenn area.

Carroll, Gibson, Benton, Henderson, and Ballard County schools are closed today.

Many schools are opening later than usual this morning and include Obion County, Mayfield City, Graves, Fulton, McCracken, Hickman, and Carlisle County schools which are opening 2 hours late.

The Paris Special School district and Jackson-Madison County Schools have both been delayed an hour.